Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

HURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -522.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 81,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 415.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

