GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura lifted their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

NYSE GMS opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 343,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GMS by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,095,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GMS by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GMS by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

