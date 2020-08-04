Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Hold

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska."

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Green Plains stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Green Plains by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Green Plains by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 333,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

