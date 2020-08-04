Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cognex traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.03, with a volume of 6127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Get Cognex alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Cognex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Cognex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.