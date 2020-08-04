Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday after Cascend Securities raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $500.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $425.90 and last traded at $436.34, 3,271,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 34,943,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.04.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $419.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.23.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,257 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1,888.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.39.

Apple shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

