Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $94.69, with a volume of 16610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.33.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 880,126 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,616,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.