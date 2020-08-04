Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $94.69, with a volume of 16610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.33.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 880,126 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,616,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bristol-Myers Squibb to Release Earnings on Thursday
Bristol-Myers Squibb to Release Earnings on Thursday
Alamos Gold Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Alamos Gold Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Coeur Mining Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Coeur Mining Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Atlassian Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Atlassian Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Nokia Oyj Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
Nokia Oyj Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
MasTec Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
MasTec Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report