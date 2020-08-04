Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Up 4.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares shot up 4.2% on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance traded as high as $105.98 and last traded at $107.70, 4,901 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 170,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.33.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSHD. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $1,219,320.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,084,711.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,443 shares of company stock valued at $45,650,974. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $17,493,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 56.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $340,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.1495 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.