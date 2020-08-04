Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBMD. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Howard Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

HBMD opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.72). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,085 shares of company stock worth $54,153. Company insiders own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 114.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 34.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

