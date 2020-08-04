Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $103.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Overstock.com traded as high as $80.63 and last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 19500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.59.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSTK. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,469 shares of company stock worth $458,575. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 210,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 133,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Latest News

Bristol-Myers Squibb to Release Earnings on Thursday
Alamos Gold Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Coeur Mining Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Atlassian Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Nokia Oyj Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
MasTec Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade


