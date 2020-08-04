Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $103.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Overstock.com traded as high as $80.63 and last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 19500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.59.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSTK. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,469 shares of company stock worth $458,575. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 210,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 133,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.