Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

HLIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $542.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 742.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 226,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 273,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 302,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

