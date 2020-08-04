Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $134.43 and last traded at $133.55, with a volume of 122217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,102 shares of company stock worth $1,294,866. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.97 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

