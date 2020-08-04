Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Sell

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 38.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 8,909 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,546.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 11,848 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,392.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,198 shares of company stock valued at $144,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Eastern Bank owned about 0.24% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

