Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $116,900.00. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,330.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

