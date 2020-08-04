Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $183.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C traded as high as $140.76 and last traded at $140.76, with a volume of 14535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.27.

LBRDK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,829,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,233,000 after acquiring an additional 128,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,645,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,400,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 10.3% in the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

