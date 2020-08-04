Masco (NYSE:MAS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The company traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 64884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.