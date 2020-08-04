Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Trading 27.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) traded up 27.9% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $61.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Immunic traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $22.00, 3,686,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,576% from the average session volume of 219,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Immunic from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In other news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $1,531,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $329.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.30.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

