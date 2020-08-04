Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 9.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price was up 9.5% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.77, approximately 28,321,420 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,513,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 576.10% and a negative net margin of 754.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

