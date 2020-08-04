Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Central Garden & Pet traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 116608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

CENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at $670,841.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $901,993. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

