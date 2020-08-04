MultiCell Technologies’ Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 11th (NASDAQ:MEDS)

MultiCell Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MEDS) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 11th. MultiCell Technologies had issued 806,452 shares in its public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $5,241,938 based on an initial share price of $6.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiCell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 million, a PE ratio of 222.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. MultiCell Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Analysts predict that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.