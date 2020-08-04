MultiCell Technologies’ Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 11th (NASDAQ:MEDS)

MultiCell Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MEDS) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 11th. MultiCell Technologies had issued 806,452 shares in its public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $5,241,938 based on an initial share price of $6.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiCell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 million, a PE ratio of 222.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. MultiCell Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20.
MultiCell Technologies Company Profile
