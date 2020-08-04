Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $181.00. The stock traded as high as $74.26 and last traded at $74.01, with a volume of 928458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENTG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,135,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,101 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,724. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2,087.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109,798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

