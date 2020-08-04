Muscle Maker Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 11th (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker’s (NASDAQ:GRIL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 11th. Muscle Maker had issued 1,540,000 shares in its public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,700,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Muscle Maker’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GRIL opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42. Muscle Maker has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Muscle Maker stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.49% of Muscle Maker at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc as of March 23, 2017.

