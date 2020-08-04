Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 257,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.