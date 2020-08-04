Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clarivate Analytics traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 2627721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clarivate Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

