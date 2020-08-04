Accolade Inc’s (NASDAQ:ACCD) Quiet Period Will End on August 11th

Accolade’s (NASDAQ:ACCD) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 11th. Accolade had issued 10,022,726 shares in its public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $220,499,972 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Accolade’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on ACCD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

ACCD stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $36.89.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

