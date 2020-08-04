Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 91105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

HWKN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawkins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $554.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawkins by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 69,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hawkins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

