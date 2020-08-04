Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 229.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ESP opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.98.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

