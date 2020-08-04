Lemonade Inc’s (NYSE:LMND) Quiet Period Set To End on August 11th

Lemonade’s (NYSE:LMND) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 11th. Lemonade had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $319,000,000 based on an initial share price of $29.00. During Lemonade’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $96.51.

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.