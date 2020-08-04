Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $289.38 and last traded at $287.28, with a volume of 2838376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.09.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on W. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $263,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,237,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,930,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,133,459 in the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 74.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

