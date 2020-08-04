Short Interest in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Declines By 6.3%

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 14,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 807,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.