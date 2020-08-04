Short Interest in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Drops By 7.0%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,730,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 34,130,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345,377 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

