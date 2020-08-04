Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Short Interest Update

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TMP opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

