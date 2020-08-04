Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1,077.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

SEB opened at $2,702.01 on Tuesday. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $2,614.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,450.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

