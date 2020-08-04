Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,668 shares during the period. Vista Gold accounts for 1.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 5.24% of Vista Gold worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

