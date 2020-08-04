Reviewing Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) & Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Fauquier Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fauquier Bankshares and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and Ohio Valley Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares $35.14 million 1.53 $6.82 million N/A N/A Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 1.59 $9.91 million N/A N/A

Ohio Valley Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares 19.16% 9.78% 0.91% Ohio Valley Banc 14.84% 6.96% 0.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of January 29, 2019, it operated 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 37 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

