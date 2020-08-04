Contrasting Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genetic Technologies and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alector 0 0 8 0 3.00

Alector has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 111.89%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Alector -556.70% -48.29% -25.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Alector’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $20,000.00 1,738.69 -$4.60 million N/A N/A Alector $21.22 million 57.65 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -9.05

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector.

Risk & Volatility

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Alector on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

