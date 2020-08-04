Financial Analysis: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) vs. 3D Systems (NASDAQ:DDD)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Upland Software alerts:

77.7% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Upland Software and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $222.64 million 4.36 -$45.37 million $1.41 27.18 3D Systems $629.09 million 1.28 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -17.23

Upland Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -23.79% 18.86% 4.97% 3D Systems -10.53% -8.77% -5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upland Software and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 6 0 3.00 3D Systems 2 4 1 0 1.86

Upland Software presently has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. 3D Systems has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Upland Software.

Summary

Upland Software beats 3D Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.