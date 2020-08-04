Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) vs. People’s United Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCT) Head to Head Contrast

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 10 1 0 2.09

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. People’s United Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and People’s United Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 1.96 $520.40 million $1.39 7.68

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A People’s United Financial 20.81% 7.39% 0.94%

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

