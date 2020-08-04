Head-To-Head Contrast: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) & TELE2 AB/ADR (NASDAQ:TLTZY)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and TELE2 AB/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $7.79 billion 0.93 $309.69 million $1.53 23.33 TELE2 AB/ADR $2.93 billion 3.35 $529.32 million $0.20 35.60

TELE2 AB/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELE2 AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and TELE2 AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A TELE2 AB/ADR 4.64% 10.90% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and TELE2 AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00 TELE2 AB/ADR 0 2 8 1 2.91

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than TELE2 AB/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELE2 AB/ADR beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. The company serves approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

