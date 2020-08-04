Head-To-Head Comparison: LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) versus Consolidated Communications (OTCMKTS:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 0 0 0 1.00 LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 51.59%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than LICT.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications 1.80% 8.68% 0.92% LICT 29.26% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of LICT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Communications and LICT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.40 -$20.38 million N/A N/A LICT $118.38 million 3.03 $26.74 million N/A N/A

LICT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats LICT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services. It operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 33,661 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); 4,358 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,702 miles of copper cable; and 605 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

