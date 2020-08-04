Contrasting First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & 1st Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FISB)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First of Long Island and 1st Capital Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 0 1 0 3.00 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First of Long Island currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.01%. Given First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than 1st Capital Bank.

Volatility & Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First of Long Island and 1st Capital Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.31 $41.56 million $1.75 8.55 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 2.38 $2.85 million N/A N/A

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and 1st Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 26.49% 10.89% 1.02% 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First of Long Island beats 1st Capital Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

