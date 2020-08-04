$240,000.00 in Sales Expected for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will report $240,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Arcimoto posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $5.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 million to $8.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.81 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 335.19% and a negative net margin of 990.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Arcimoto from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $176.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

