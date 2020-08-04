Head to Head Survey: Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secureworks has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blackbaud and Secureworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 2.44% 16.68% 3.60% Secureworks -5.51% -1.73% -1.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Secureworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.3% of Secureworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blackbaud and Secureworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 4 0 0 2.00 Secureworks 2 4 0 0 1.67

Blackbaud currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Secureworks has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Blackbaud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Secureworks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Secureworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $900.42 million 3.53 $11.91 million $1.27 50.39 Secureworks $552.77 million 1.79 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -63.26

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Secureworks. Secureworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackbaud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Secureworks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Smart Tuition, and Blackbaud Smart Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Award Management, FIMS, and Blackbaud Outcomes grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and Blackbaud Employee Giving and Blackbaud Employee Volunteering, and YourCause corporate social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud's SKY Intelligence analytics solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It has operations primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company serves clients in a range of industries, including the financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. As of February 1, 2019, it served approximately 4,700 customers in 52 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

