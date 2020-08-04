Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) to post sales of $16.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $263.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $439.47 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $569.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley raised Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGS opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $143.95 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

