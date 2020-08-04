Critical Survey: Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Meritage Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:MHGU)

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group -20.75% -3.98% -1.04% Meritage Hospitality Group 1.01% 6.38% 0.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Meritage Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group $378.22 million 0.71 -$76.30 million ($0.18) -44.33 Meritage Hospitality Group $467.55 million 0.21 $12.06 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Volatility and Risk

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails. As of November 6, 2018, it operated 69 restaurants in 16 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

