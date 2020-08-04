Comparing Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sify Technologies and the Rubicon Project, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A the Rubicon Project 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, the Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and the Rubicon Project’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 2.91% 8.95% 3.01% the Rubicon Project -14.10% -14.34% -4.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and the Rubicon Project’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $326.31 million 0.14 $9.36 million N/A N/A the Rubicon Project $156.41 million 4.31 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -16.97

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than the Rubicon Project.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats the Rubicon Project on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About the Rubicon Project

Magnite Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. It also provides demand manager services for sellers to monetize their advertising inventory through configuration tools and analytics to make it easier to deploy, configure, and optimize prebid-based header bidding solutions. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

