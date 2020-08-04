Critical Survey: International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) and PING AN INS GRP/S (NASDAQ:PNGAY)

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) and PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of International General Insuranc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PING AN INS GRP/S shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insuranc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International General Insuranc and PING AN INS GRP/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insuranc $228.92 million 1.38 $23.57 million N/A N/A PING AN INS GRP/S $156.47 billion 1.23 $16.23 billion N/A N/A

PING AN INS GRP/S has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insuranc.

Volatility and Risk

International General Insuranc has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PING AN INS GRP/S has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insuranc and PING AN INS GRP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insuranc N/A 16.75% 7.98% PING AN INS GRP/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International General Insuranc and PING AN INS GRP/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insuranc 0 0 1 0 3.00 PING AN INS GRP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International General Insuranc beats PING AN INS GRP/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insuranc

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About PING AN INS GRP/S

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, non-automobile, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers, as well as provides wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. Its Trust segment offers trust services, as well as undertakes investing activities. The company's Securities segment provides brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Its Other Asset Management segment provides investment management services, finance lease business, and other asset management services. The company's Fintech & Healthtech segment offers various financial and daily-life services through Internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service platform, and health care service platform. It also provides annuity insurance, financial leasing, investment management, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment, futures brokerage, consulting, project investment, financial advisory, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development, and insurance sale agency services. In addition, the company provides factoring, equity investment, financing guarantee, logistics, management consulting, e-commerce, credit information, and private equity financing services. Further, it operates expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

