Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will post sales of $51.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.38 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $53.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $205.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.16 million to $212.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $220.80 million, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $230.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital downgraded shares of Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Alithya Group stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alithya Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Alithya Group worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

