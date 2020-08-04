CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) versus Travelzoo (OTCMKTS:TZOO) Critical Contrast

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Travelzoo and CMG Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00 CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelzoo currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than CMG Holdings Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travelzoo and CMG Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.66 $4.16 million $0.34 19.09 CMG Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -16.47% -76.53% -11.53% CMG Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Travelzoo beats CMG Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. The company serves clients across the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

