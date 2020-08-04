Head to Head Analysis: Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) versus Sunworks (OTCMKTS:SUNW)

Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lattice alerts:

0.4% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lattice shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lattice and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $59.83 million 0.39 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -0.67

Lattice has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Risk & Volatility

Lattice has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -18.12% -89.19% -25.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lattice and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $0.38, indicating a potential downside of 72.66%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Lattice.

About Lattice

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.