$539.04 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce sales of $539.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $528.30 million. Amedisys posted sales of $494.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.67.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,965.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $390,573.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,256 shares of company stock worth $1,193,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $237.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.